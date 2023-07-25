INTERVIEW: Discovery's Wilson Cruz

How about being half of a Star Trek series’ first gay couple?

That’s just… beyond for me. It really is. Like I said earlier, during our panel, so many of us have waited to see this on Star Trek. What it says to young people watching it is that when the future comes, we will be a part of that. LGBTQ people have always been a part of civilization, and to see that we will continue to be a part of the civilization is incredibly important. For a young person to turn on the television and be able to see themselves is really important. It was the characters on TV and in film that allowed me to dream outside of what was expected of me, that really freed me of those expectations and allowed me to dream bigger dreams for myself. So, if Anthony and I can do that for a young LGBTQ person, then we will have fulfilled a great need.

How long had you known Anthony Rapp before teaming together on Discovery? And how are you enjoying the experience?

I’ve known Anthony for 20 years. When I came into the Broadway cast of Rent, it was his last month with the show. I think it was his last three weeks, actually, and so we met at that point and became very friendly right away. He and I have such great respect for each other as actors and as performers, and to be able to convey that to each other through these two characters 20 years later is unbelievable. We didn't have to create a bond. We didn't have to create a relationship. We came in with a depth of knowledge of each other, and a deep respect for each other and our work, and we kind of translated that into this relationship between our characters. So, it made the work so much easier, and he's such an incredibly generous actor and I've loved every minute of it. I can't wait to do more.