INTERVIEW: Clyde Kusatsu on His Three TNG Appearances

How well did you know Star Trek before making your appearances on TNG?I was a fan of The Original Series. In the fall of '66 I was at Northwestern University and every time Star Trek appeared, everyone was glommed onto the TV set. Interestingly enough, I thought it was kind of fun to be auditioning for the admiral and then wind up being Picard's classmate and being in costume and on the bridge of the new Enterprise. It was an exciting experience, like, "Wow, this is kind of cool." I was tapping the badge right above my heart with my palm and going, "Bridge." Every actor wants to do that. And I'd wanted to do that as far back as attending Northwestern. What intrigued you most about playing the admiral, and did they tell you when you played him the first time that he'd be a recurring character?Not at the time, no. I didn't know it'd be recurring. I liked the role, though. I liked that he was a classmate of Picard's. It was exciting to me just to be guesting on a Star Trek show. I enjoyed working with the cast. I enjoyed meeting people like Michael Westmore. The show, for him, was like a lab in which to try everything and to train a whole new generation of makeup artists. He was there, I think, for TNG and all of the Star Trek shows, and so a lot of people learned their craft from him. One of the first things I ever did in this town was Kung Fu, and Frank Westmore, Michael's older brother, was the head makeup guy on that show. They were part of the old Hollywood tradition. So I was honored to be part and parcel of that. I'd previously worked with LeVar Burton. We did voiceover work for Captain Planet and the Planeteers. Whoopi (Goldberg) did it, too. Brent Spiner and I had done a pilot together called Sylvan in Paradise, with Jim Nabors. When I saw Brent on TNG, I said, "Well, this probably beats being on Sylvan," which was sort of like Gomer Pyle in Hawaii. My other Star Trek connection is that I worked with Bill Shatner a couple of times. I did an episode of T.J. Hooker and, much later, S--t My Dad Says. You ulitmately played Vice Admiral Nakamura three times. What else do you remember about the experience?I had a good time. He was an interesting character. The episodes sort of get muddled in the sands of time for me, because it was so long ago now. But what I remember was that just the whole process was so thrilling, even just to go for a wardrobe fitting. I kept going to the gym because I didn't want to have to wear a girdle or anything like that. The costumes themselves were unforgiving, if you know what I mean. Everyone was very welcoming. I couldn't believe how welcoming and open Patrick Stewart was. It was just one peer to another with him. Even just to be on the lot at Paramount was an honor. There's a lot of history there. The original Star Trek was done there. It was the old RKO, which before it became Paramount, was part of Desilu Studios. And it was Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball, through Desilu, who green-lit Star Trek.