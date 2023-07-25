Interview: Bruce Greenwood Talks Into Darkness, Pike's Death & More

How often had you done death scenes in the past, and what was it like to play this one?

GREENWOOD: I’ve done a handful of them. I’ve done some violent ones, where you get sort of yanked across the room and tumble down stairs or you get blown up or burned… all kinds of things. This one was different because I got to have that moment with Zach (Quinto). So we got a chance to go out somewhat slowly and I really had something to play?

Was that also your last day on set?

GREENWOOD: No, it wasn’t. We did the scenes in the bar after that.

The film performed well at the box office, and many fans and a good number of critics gave it strong reviews. However, there are some hardcore fans who feel that the film – aside from the Kirk-Pike scenes -- missed the mark as Star Trek. Your thoughts?

GREENWOOD: I think you’re referencing that disaffection of the “hardcore fans,” and I’m not really sure what the percentage of hardcore fans who wanted something different really is. I think people can focus on that, but I think by and large fans of the franchise were happy with it.

How pleased were you with the film?

GREENWOOD: I thought it was great. I’m so part of it that it’s very difficult for me to be objective. I’m so connected with the people who did it and I know the phenomenal amount of work that into it. So I’m predisposed to liking it… and I do.

How much will you miss this franchise and the cast?

GREENWOOD: My not-so-secret wish is that somehow there’s a memory lane scene where Pike gets to come back and talk to Kirk in some way. I don’t think they can give me a drop of Khan’s blood because that would render my death somewhat meaningless if they could reanimate me. But of course I’m hoping they’ll reach into memory lane and bring me back.

As always, you have a stack of projects on the way: The Challenger Disaster, And Now a Word from Our Sponsor, Endless Love, Devil’s Knot, Queen of the Night, WildLike, etc. We won’t ask you to talk in detail about all of them, but are there one or two you’re particularly happy with?

GREENWOOD:WildLike is a little movie we shot in Alaska last year, and it’s a beautiful story. Endless Love, we had a lot of fun shooting that in Atlanta this summer. Devil’s Knot is at the Toronto Film Festival. A project that I’m incredibly excited about isn’t a film, but a play. It’s actually a musical that I’m about to start rehearsing, and it’s written by Stephen King and John Mellencamp. We’ll be taking it on tour in the Midwest in the middle of October. It’s called Ghost Brothers of Darkland County. It’s about this guy who has a secret that’s torn him apart for, lo, these 40 years. He brings his family together to tell them about the secret and he imagines that when he finally reveals this thing that’s tortured him for so long his warring sons will lay off each other. Of course, it doesn’t go according to play.

And you are singing, right?

GREENWOOD: Yes. We’re using John’s band as the rock and roll band that’s backing us up. We work-shopped it in New York and they actually mounted a full-blown production a couple of years ago in Atlanta. This version that we’re doing will be a really pared-down, live radio-play version. We’re playing the Ryman in Nashville and some other great venues all across the Midwest. It’s funny; I was singing in a cover band 30 years ago and doing Mellencamp when they were John Cougar songs. So I guess I’ve been singing his stuff for a long time.

Last question: Is the goal to bring it back to New York, to Broadway?

GREENWOOD: I think so. I think ultimately the goal is to bring it to Broadway, but they really need to find out if this pared-down presentation can satisfy a large crowd. It’s a Spartan effort to a certain degree.