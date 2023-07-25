INTERVIEW: Airiam Says Goodbye to 'Discovery'

We saw glimpses of Airiam's personality building toward "Project Daedalus." What did you learn about her from your swan song?

HC: Previous to 209, I was always wondering where is this dance, this balance between being a human and an android, because she wasn't wholly android. She was part-human. She was an augmented human. So [figuring] out where I was human, how I was human, [and] how I was not human, was probably the most interesting part. And, in 209, the biggest learning curve was just how, indeed, human she was underneath it all. When we saw more of her, we were able to see she had an emotional response to her history, to this struggle that was going on internally. "I have to essentially sacrifice myself for the betterment of my team and the entirety of Discovery." Learning that she had that much humanity in her was a big piece of that episode for me.

You had quite the death scene. How emotional for everyone were those moments to shoot, first the airlock sequence, and then you floating in space?

HC: The airlock sequence, that was quite something because Sonequa [Martin-Green] is such a deft actress. Feeling her emotion is what got me to a place of matching her there. There was an austere silence shooting that, and applause afterwards after we got one of the full takes done, because it was so huge and heavy. Their friendship came to the forefront, [along with] the importance of Airiam to her team came to the fore. For me, it was a powerful and beautiful piece to be a part of, and Michelle Paradise's script rose to the occasion. The last scene of me floating in space was the most unusual because it was my last day on set. It was just me on a little podium, on my hips, using core muscles on a big old green screen. It was weird to enact your last gasps in space because that's not something I can ever really imagine happening. And ... you've got your crew's kindness and openness, but you're playing this heavy moment. It was weird matching those emotions on that day.

How did you enjoy working with Jonathan Frakes again, and did you tell him about your childhood crush?

HC: He directed an episode earlier in the season, and I was on set in my full Airiam drag. He walked by and right away I introduced myself. "I'm Hannah Cheesman, the new Airiam. By the way, you were my first crush ever onscreen when I was a kid." He laughed and said, "It'd be great to be greeted like that every day." Or something like that. He's a big joker, such a fun guy to work with. So, he knew about it. It was the first thing out of my mouth to him, and definitely I was excited to tell him that.

We also got to see Airiam in human form. How important was that for you and the character?

HC: That was really important for me as the actor because I felt like I had taken real ownership of this character. For me to get to put my stamp on it by also [showing], "She was this person before," was not only important for the storyline, but also emotionally important for me because I guess I feel protective about, "That's mine. That's her. That was her before and this is her now." It was a wonderful way to marry the things we didn't know about Airiam to what we learned in that episode.

How much will you miss the cast and crew?

HC: A lot. This episode is thrilling, but at the same time it's laced with some sadness because it's a goodbye. There's a sense of loss, that I won't get to return to that set. It does make me sad, but I'm also super honored not only that I got to be a part of it, but that I got to go out with such a bang. If there's a way to go, that's the way to do it.