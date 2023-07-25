INTERVIEW: After Trek Host Matt Mira

How did you land the After Trek gig?

I heard the show was happening. I asked (Chris) Hardwick if he was doing it. When he said, "No," I then reached out to my agent and manager and said, "Find out who's hosting that show. See if there's anything I can do with it, whether it be consult or write or just go to a taping." They did, and then one of the people at Embassy Row that produced the show for CBS had listened to the podcast I do with my wife about IVF and was familiar with me and my love of Star Trek. They emailed me and asked if they could meet with me to talk about what this show would be, what After Trek would be.

I went to that meeting, and it became pretty clear that they really were looking at me less as a consulting producer and more as a possible host. I then talked to my agent and manager and said, "What can we do here? Do we need to cut together a reel of me or anything like that?" I'm not sure who ended up doing it, actually. It might have been Jeremy, the showrunner of After Trek, who cut together a reel of all the times on Attack of the Show that I had interviewed Trek people. So, that was Jonathan Frakes and LeVar Burton, and we had Marina Sirtis and Michael Dorn at the same time, and George Takei. And they had cut something together of me doing on-camera stuff and sent that over. Then, through a whittling process, I guess, I eventually got the job.

The set must have still been wet that very first show…

Yeah, it was pretty crazy because when I started having a conversation, I had to check with my boss here at The Goldbergs, Adam Goldberg, who luckily is a nerd and understands all nerd-dom. I told him, "Hey, there's a chance this thing could come up. Would you be OK if I missed a little work? I'll miss as little work as possible." And he very generously was like, "Oh, of course. You have to go for that. You have to do that thing. If that comes up, you got to do it." With that in my head, throughout the whole process I was like, "Am I getting it? Am I not getting it?" Hollywood is kind of a small place. You hear a lot of people who are up for it. You hear when they got a call that said they didn't get it, and I had yet to get that call. I was driving in to work on the Tuesday, the day of the premiere of Discovery at the Arclight. I was driving in and got a phone call from my manager, who said, "Hey, they want you to go to the premiere tonight." My response to him was, "Well, I'm driving to work and I don't have a suit." Well, a suit with me. They were like, "Well, we'll see what we can do. Maybe we can message her and get your suit all ready."

I went in to work and said to Adam, "I have to go to the premiere. May I leave a little bit early?" He said, "Sure." Went home, got a suit, went to the premiere. Still didn't know what was happening. Talked to the head of Embassy Row at the premiere. He seemed very keen on it happening. We find out the next day we're going to close the deal. “You fly out the next morning.” So, I fly out on Thursday, meet all of the production people, talk about the show a little bit and we start breaking down what the show is, what the segments are going to be.