INTERVIEW: 4-Time Trek Guest Star Steve Rankin

You’ve done a lot of Star Trek. How did you land your first job, as Patahk?

RANKIN: I’d just moved from New York to Los Angeles. That was 1989 and I was literally there a week and had gotten two movie parts. And then, probably about a month later, Junie Lowry Johnson cast me in Star Trek. She’d become a fan of mine from a couple of other things she’d cast me in, and so she brought me in for Star Trek. Patahk was the first thing I auditioned for, and I got it. I’d known Jonathan Frakes from being in New York for years and Gates McFadden and I had mutual friends from the theater. So it was wonderful being on that set and to work with them. A funny story: most of my scenes were in sickbay and on an exterior set of a planet. But Jonathan said, “We’re going to go to the bridge and you’re going to sit in the captain’s chair.” So we go to that set, but it’s dark in there, in this big hangar. Jonathan gets on the phone and he goes, “Hey, it’s Jonathan Frakes. Can someone give us some lights over here?” And all of a sudden, out of nowhere, some lights went on. So he said, “Sit in the chair.” I sat down in the chair – and forgive me for what I’m about to say here – and he said, “How does it feel?” I said, “It feels good.” He says, “It makes you feel like you’ve got a big d—k, doesn’t it?” I said, “Yes, it does.” (Laughs)

You then played the first-ever good Cardassian ever in the DS9 pilot. Was that an offer or did you have to audition again?

RANKIN: I auditioned. David Carson was the director and he subsequently cast me in something else, actually. I think I’d auditioned for something larger and they said, “No, but really like you and we want to put you into the pilot. Maybe you’ll come back later.” And they told me I was playing the first good Cardassian, so there was that possibility of coming back, though it didn’t happen. That makeup was the longest, the most arduous... They didn’t really have it down yet. It was a new race, relatively, that they’d been doing, so it was a looooong makeup. It was great to do, though. David Carson was great. It was very exciting to be in a pilot.

You then returned to DS9 as Yeto, a Klingon stealing a symbiont. What do you remember of that?

RANKIN: That was with me and Tim Russ, who was making his first appearance as a Klingon on DS9. John Glover was the guy who hired us to go steal the symbiont. Working with Tim was great and we became very good friends at the time. He’s a stargazer and, while we were shooting the show, he invited us to go out in the middle of the Los Angeles lake bed, which is a dried-up lake, to stargaze, because there’s no light pollution. All these telescope geeks came out of nowhere and brought various different powered telescopes to look at constellations and things. It was a really, really lovely night.

How did you enjoy playing a Klingon?

RANKIN: We had elevator shoes on in order to look incredibly tall. We were hired guns, these Klingons. We were the heavies. So it was interesting because we were scavengers. We were thugs, basically, brought in to rob something. Tim and I thought it was very, very complex, though because we were stealing this thing out of a woman’s body.