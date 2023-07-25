Inside the Star Trek MIMOBOTS

What bit of Trek content were you most excited to include? Would we be right in guessing the sound bytes?Seraydarian: We try to make every series content special. Aside from the super-fun Mimodesk, we also have an awesome assortment of additional content like unreleased video from the recent TNG Blu-rays, old-school comics, and tons of vintage toy and product commercials.But, yes, you’re right, the content that I’m probably most excited about are the sounds bytes. Oh man, they’re fun. Mimobyte is a free app we built that plays random sounds whenever the Mimobot is inserted and ejected. In this case, along with the four characters in Series 1, there are over 120 lines… about 12 minutes of audio!They’re all great but I would say that the Data sounds are my favorite mostly because those were the hardest nut to crack (click HERE to preview some clips).

Why so?Seraydarian: All the content was coming together well… except we were having trouble tracking down decent Data sounds. There was a rumor that there might be a rare, out-of-circulation sound collection that Brent Spiner custom-recorded for a sound software in the mid-90’s. My mantra in general is: “Patience Pays”… and in this case it paid dividends. The CBS team finally found the old set of the 3.5” floppy disks. We had a feeling that they were good and worth the trouble, but had the pressing challenge of finding a mid-90’s Mac with a working floppy disc-drive. A few weeks passed and finally a few old machines were found in a CBS storeroom. But the euphoria was short-lived once we realized we could access the discs but had no way of getting the sounds off the machines. You have to keep in mind these beautiful relics were pre-wifi, even pre-USB ports! As John said “Nothing like working with brand new, state-of-the-art, sealed in package 1993 technology!”Our deadline was quickly approaching and we were preparing to throw in the towel when the CBS team came through with an external zip drive… the sounds needed to be cleaned up, but they were fabulous better then I was even hoping for!

What kind of reaction have you been getting about the products?Seraydarian: We’ve been thrilled with the response so far. To be honest we’re a super-small, over-worked team, so we don’t always know how the products/series are being received. We don’t have our own retail space, so the only way we get to interact with fans are at trade shows. That’s always great and the fans’ reactions seem really positive. All I can say is we hope people like what we’re doing because we love our fans and only want to produce the best products for them.

How do you imagine Mimobot technology continuing to evolve?Seraydarian: The name of our company is Mimoco, and although our first and main product is the Mimobot Designer USB Drive, our company’s mission is to bring style and soul to boring electronic tech. Technology is so integrated into our lives, and so we believe the best technology is functional, fun, and fabulous. These tools really are a reflection of ourselves and we should feel good about them.So as far as the future, we have a couple new things in development. Last year, we released our line of MimoMICROS, a Micro SD card reader and drive. These have been great because they’ve allowed us to expand beyond characters and we started doing vehicles with the Millenium Falcon. We have some really exciting things in the pipeline. Our partners have always been very encouraging to break new ground and create new products… and now with Star Trek the sky really is the limit.All that being said, we do what we love because of the fans. So we always want to hear from them. What do they want? What ideas they have always inspire us… we’ve gotten some amazing suggestions over the years and hope to hear more from them as we grow.What other Trek elements do you hope to include in future Mimobot products?Seraydarian: Well, we have a couple great things in the pipeline, but first things first… we have a super-limited character release in early Spring (stay tuned for that, because it’s going to be super-limited!). We’re also in the midst of planning the next full series. We’re still figuring things out, but I know who I’d like in there. Who would you like to see? I grew up watching the ST animated show and then the movies (I wrote a 9th grade essay about Mind-melding w/Whales and why the environment was important after seeing The Voyage Home), and then was fully onboard when Enterprise-D launched… so I feel that I’ve experienced a lot of the history, but I have to say that this feels like the best time to be a fan. We’re excited to have Mimobots share in this amazing period of Star Trek fun.

