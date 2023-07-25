Inside the Romulan Warbird Valdore

Shinzon was a human, a clone of Federation Captain Jean-Luc Picard, that the Romulans created in the hopes of replacing the real Picard with their agent clone. Ultimately, the plan was cancelled and he was sent to the slave mines on Remus. The Remans took him in as one of their own, identifying with him as another being cast away by the Romulan Star Empire, forced against his will to mine for the Romulans.

Shinzon somehow managed to gain considerable power, despite his rough youth. The Scimitar was constructed at a secret base without the knowledge of the Romulans. He plotted his revenge carefully, also setting his sights on Captain Picard, wanting to make his own mark on the face of the galaxy. He lured the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-E to Romulus under the guise of peace talks, only to spring his trap shortly thereafter. The Enterprise narrowly escaped and attempted to rendezvous with a fleet that could stop Shinzon and the Scimitar from laying waste to the Federation. The Enterprise would never reach them.

The enemy of my enemy…