Inside the Nebula Class Starship

Maxwell, embittered by the war, was convinced that the Cardassians were arming for a new offensive. He believed transports, operating with the ability to jam scanners, were stocking military supply ports disguised as science stations in key strategic sectors. Without authorization, he took the Phoenix in attempt to deal a preemptive strike to these Cardassian installations. The Phoenix was as fast and as well-armed as a Galaxy class ship, and being a state-of-the-art vessel, it inflicted serious damage. Maxwell destroyed several vessels on his rampage before the Enterprise was able to catch up.

Maxwell met with Captain Picard to explain himself. He did not trust the bureaucracy to take timely action against this which, in his view, was a very clear threat. Picard believed that it was revenge for his family. Maxwell denied the allegation and left, but not before reuniting with O’Brien.