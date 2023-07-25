Inside the Klingon D7 Class Battle Cruiser

Klingons and Romulans Conspiring Together…

Another disturbing event for the Federation happened in 2268 when it was discovered that the Klingon Empire and the Romulan Star Empire had made an alliance. A few exchanges including the Romulans adding the far superior D7 to their fleet and the Klingons receiving the Romulan cloaking technology, rendering ships invisible to eyes and sensors, increased the Federation’s anxiety.

The Federation concocted a secret plan to capture one of the Romulan cloaking devices, now installed on the Romulan D7 cruisers brandishing the glorious Romulan Bird of Prey art. The Enterprise was once again sent into danger to acquire one of these precious devices. After Kirk’s plan had succeeded, the Enterprise warped as fast as it could back to the neutral zone as the Romulans gave chase. Just entering weapons range of the powerful disruptor cannons, the Enterprise suddenly disappeared. Chief Engineering Officer Montgomery Scott had been able to integrate the cloaking device into their systems and activate it just in time. The Romulan ship could have dealt significant damage to the Enterprise on the first volley of weapons, but they were too late. (TOS: “The Enterprise Incident”)