Inside Discovery: Sonequa Martin-Green

It's Martin-Green's belief that people really only, truly understand their full potential when they see what they can do, as shown by the actions of those around, as well as the actions of characters they read about or connect with on television and movie screens, and also on stage.

"I think that's a big part," Martin-Green affirmed. "I think that's why the entertainment industry and theater, and all of these stories, they shape us so deeply, because we see what we can be. And I think that's why it's so important. That's why it's important to see every bit of diversity that we have, so that people can see themselves, and then can be inspired to do something great."

CBS also spoke with Martin-Green at Comic-Con. Check out her comments about First Officer Michael Burnham and the character's "clash" between her Vulcan and Starfleet educations.