Published Jul 23, 2017
Inside Discovery: Sonequa Martin-Green
Inside Discovery: Sonequa Martin-Green
Today, Star Trek.com kicks off a week of Star Trek: Discovery coverage building to the upcoming Star Trek Las Vegas event, where Discovery will take center stage on Wednesday, August 2. We will, for the next several days, share brief one-on-one chats with the Discovery cast and creatives conducted during San Diego Comic-Con. Quite appropriately, we begin with Sonequa Martin-Green.
Sonequa Martin-Green, after making her mark as Sasha Williams on The Walking Dead, is set to make history with her role as First Officer Michael Burnham on Star Trek: Discovery. StarTrek.com discussed with the Alabama native the importance, especially for women of color, of seeing an African-American female assume the lead role on a Star Trek series and play a character that may eventually settle into the captain's chair.
"I think it's important because people need to see themselves, and I think that's what storytelling should be," she said passionately. "It should be a mirror to society. And, unfortunately, we've had so many stories told on TV and in films that aren't true mirrors to what we really look like in our world today."
It's Martin-Green's belief that people really only, truly understand their full potential when they see what they can do, as shown by the actions of those around, as well as the actions of characters they read about or connect with on television and movie screens, and also on stage.
"I think that's a big part," Martin-Green affirmed. "I think that's why the entertainment industry and theater, and all of these stories, they shape us so deeply, because we see what we can be. And I think that's why it's so important. That's why it's important to see every bit of diversity that we have, so that people can see themselves, and then can be inspired to do something great."
CBS also spoke with Martin-Green at Comic-Con. Check out her comments about First Officer Michael Burnham and the character's "clash" between her Vulcan and Starfleet educations.