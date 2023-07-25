Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Jul 28, 2017

    Inside Discovery: Shazad Latif

    Inside Discovery: Shazad Latif

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    “I play Lieutenant Ash Tyler,” Shazad Latif told StarTrek.com, offering a brief glimpse into his Star Trek: Discovery character during a conversation last week at San Diego Comic-Con. “He’s a Starfleet officer. We meet him as a POW. In a prison cell. He's gone through some horrible, horrible things. We meet him at this very high-stakes moment, and he has to find his way back to the ship. It's apparently a tough time for him, and we explore that with other characters on the ship (including Captain Lorca and First Officer Michael Burnham).

    Latif, who grew up in England and counts among his credits Spooks, Ordinary Lies, The Man Who Knew Infinity andPenny Dreadful, revealed that he was relatively familiar with the Star Trek universe before landing his gig on Discovery.

    “My grandad and my uncle were huge, huge fans,” he said. “They watched it all the time. So, I grew up with The Next Generation. That’s the one I saw the most. And the movies. And I knew Kirk. So, I had to really fall in love with it all.”

    If all goes according to plan, Discovery could run for a long time, perhaps even six or seven years. How ready is Latif for such a possibility?

    “You never know,” he replied. “You never know how they're going to go. TV nowadays, it’s hard to tell. Anything can happen.”

    But does the possibility of a long run thrill him or scare him… or both?

    “Both,” he said, smiling. “No, both. It is scary. It's a scary thought.”

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-4 are streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the UK, Canada, Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria. Seasons 2 and 3 also are available on the Pluto TV “Star Trek” channel in Switzerland, Germany and Austria. The series streams on Super Drama in Japan, TVNZ in New Zealand, and SkyShowtime in Spain, Portugal, Poland, The Nordics, The Netherlands, and Central and Eastern Europe and also airs on Cosmote TV in Greece. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top