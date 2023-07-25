Inside Discovery: Shazad Latif

Latif, who grew up in England and counts among his credits Spooks, Ordinary Lies, The Man Who Knew Infinity andPenny Dreadful, revealed that he was relatively familiar with the Star Trek universe before landing his gig on Discovery.

“My grandad and my uncle were huge, huge fans,” he said. “They watched it all the time. So, I grew up with The Next Generation. That’s the one I saw the most. And the movies. And I knew Kirk. So, I had to really fall in love with it all.”