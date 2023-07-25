Inside Discovery: James Frain

James Frain loves challenge of playing Sarek on Star Trek: Discovery. Each day on the set, he’s learning something fresh and exciting about the iconic Vulcan character, he told StarTrek.com and Star Trek Magazine during a conversation at Comic-Con, following the Discovery panel there last week. “I really feel like every episode, I'm discovering anew,” said the British star of Hilary and Jackie, Tron Legacy, The Tudors, Orphan Black and Gotham. “It's really interesting. I don’t think I've had quite this experience before. Usually, you have some sense of the whole journey of the character and who the character is, but I'm literally exploring it as we go along and finding the different colors. Also, it's really demanding to have your emotional life so completely in check. So, sometimes I feel like, ‘Am I doing too much?’ I feel like I'm doing an opera or something. They're like, ‘No. You're fine. You're not moving an inch.’ I'm like, ‘OK. Good. That should do it.’

“But it seems really interesting, the whole Vulcan ideal, where they basically come to the conclusion that emotion, all emotion, is a problem,” Frain continued. “And that is just so alien to us. Ultimately, is it really achievable? And who is this guy who is like a U.N. Ambassador who marries a human being? I mean, how did that happen? Who is this guy? That's what I feel like I'm doing every day when I come to work.”