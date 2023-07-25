As a special surprise, the Son’a Dreadnought R&D promo at Star Trek Online has been modified to include all of the promo ships of the past. It’s an Infinity R&D promotion. From today at 9am PST until September 7th, 2017 at 10am PST, we’ll be featuring a promotion that will provide an extra bonus when purchasing Research & Development Packs from the C-Store.

When you purchase a Research and Development Pack from the C-Store and open it, you will receive either 10 Lobi Crystals or a Special Requisition Choice Pack - Tier 6 Promotional Ship Choice Pack in addition to the Research and Development Pack. The ships to choose from are: