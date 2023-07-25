Infinite Space Update

StarTrek.com can confirm the breaking news that Gameforge, the company behind Star Trek: Infinite Space, the online Deep Space Nine-themed free-to-play browser game, is seeking co-publishing partners. In the meantime, fans can look forward to the upcoming free-to-play launch of Star Trek Online from Perfect World/Cryptic and a number of other Star Trek gaming-related announcements in the near future.Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about Infinite Space and other Star Trek gaming news.