    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    Published Nov 3, 2011

    Infinite Space Update

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com can confirm the breaking news that Gameforge, the company behind Star Trek: Infinite Space, the online Deep Space Nine-themed free-to-play browser game, is seeking co-publishing partners. In the meantime, fans can look forward to the upcoming free-to-play launch of Star Trek Online from Perfect World/Cryptic and a number of other Star Trek gaming-related announcements in the near future.Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about Infinite Space and other Star Trek gaming news.

