Incorporating Trek Into Your Daily Life

The food of our future is one of the elements that holds the least appeal. Replicated food and synthetic alcohol hold sway, reforming random matter into any meal you might desire without any of the random touches that skill, seasoning and time of cooking would add. Little wonder Romulan Ale was so highly prized, or toasting marshmelons over a roaring camp fire was such a treat. Here on Earth in the 21st century, we can have food that reminds us of the living, wriggling Klingon delicacy Gagh, or the tame (by tame, Klingons mean dead) Pipius claw that Riker ate onboard the IKS Pagh in Star Trek: The Next Generation’s season-two episode “A Matter of Honor.”

And why would we want to replicate that? Why not! What could be more fun than sitting down for our regular dose of Trek with a plate of questionable-looking but tasty fodder? Tomato-heavy pasta dishes, stuffed marrow, huge racks of ribs that look like the flaming ribs of a targ, “Trek food” can definitely be a treat.

We might not be able to perform a Vulcan Nerve Pinch, sense the approach of death with our twitching ganglia or transfer our katra via a mind-meld, but we can certainly incorporate a little dash of Trek into our day-to-day lives. Do you have any other suggestions? Add them in the comments below and try them out – you might be surprised at just how enjoyable it is.

Mark Newbold has been an avid Trek fan since the 1970's, when TOS was shown on UK TV, but it was the original cast movie series and TNG era that sealed the deal. Mark is a writer for Star Trek: The Official Magazine, is editor-in-Chief of Star Trek: The Neutral Zone and was a stage host at Destination Star Trek Germany in 2018. At heart, he's a Niner. Follow him on Twitter.