In the Year 2255...

When Star Trek: Discovery debuts on CBS All Access in May 2017, the franchise will return to television for the first time since Enterprise's cancelation 12 years ago. The show will be set in 2255, a year after the first The Original Series pilot, "The Cage," and a decade before the second, "Where No Man Has Gone Before." Little is known about the premise, but during a 2016 Television Critics Association panel, Bryan Fuller, Discovery's original showrunner, announced that the first season would incorporate "an incident in the history of Starfleet that had been talked about [during the 1960s TV series] but never fully explored."

That got fans talking. In Star Trek's fictional history, only two significant events to date have been set in 2255. The first is the signing of the Treaty of Armens, from The Next Generation's "The Ensigns of Command," which ceded several Federation planets to the Sheliak, while the other is James T. Kirk's first planetary mission to the planet Neural. It remains to be seen what Fuller meant with his comment—but while we wait to find out, let's examine the status of the Trek universe in 2255. We have no idea what the show's premise will be, but we do know a great deal about the universe in which it will take place.

The United Federation of Planets and Starfleet

The Federation was founded by Earth, Vulcan, Andoria, and Tellar Prime in 2161, 94 years before Discovery's first season, which means the series will begin six years prior to that event's centennial anniversary. By 2255, Earth and the Federation had made first contact with many worlds, and had established such colony planets as Deneva, Draylax, Janus VI, the Lunar Colonies, the Martian Colonies, Proxima Colony, Terra 10, Terra Nova, and the Vega Colony.

Starfleet, functioning as Earth's space-exploration entity, had existed since before the Federation's founding, under the names United Earth Space Probe Agency (UESPA) and Starfleet Command. Starfleet's launch date is unknown, but a reasonable conjecture can be made. Jonathan Archer had considered joining the Earth Cargo Service before Starfleet's formation; since Archer graduated from college in 2134 and was already in Starfleet in 2136, this would seem to set its foundation circa 2135. By 2255, Starfleet had thus been in operation for approximately 120 years. As it happens, this jibes well with Enterprise's series bible, which claimed that Starfleet, by 2151, had existed for "less than twenty years."

The Klingon Empire

Earth's first contact with the Klingons occurred in April 2151, when Archer's efforts to save the life of a Klingon courier inadvertently dishonored the latter, resulting in enmity between the Empire and Earth that would last for more than a century. The situation escalated to a state of cold war around 2223, with frequent battles over disputed territories being fought for the next 70 years until the signing of the Khitomer Accords. In 2245, this culminated in the Battle of Donatu V, a brush war fought near Sherman's Planet. By the time of Discovery, ten years later, relations between the Federation and the Empire were marked by constant hostility.

During the 22nd century, the physiology of many Klingons was altered by the Augment virus after Klingon scientists attempted to improve their species using the DNA of genetically bred humans from the Eugenics Wars era. As a result of this virus, millions of Klingon warriors lost their cranial ridges, giving them a human-like appearance. The ridge-less Klingons were the dominant version in 2255, as evidenced by their appearance in TOS, though by the time of the V'ger incident, a mere two decades later, the ridges had already returned, so it is conceivable that ridged Klingons could have begun to re-emerge during Discovery's era.

The Romulan Star Empire

First contact between Earth and the Romulans occurred in 2152, when Archer's Enterprise found itself caught in a Romulan mine field. Four years later, the Earth-Romulan War began. Contact at that time was limited to audio, with the Romulans' physical appearance remaining a mystery for more than a decade, until the events of TOS's "Balance of Terror."

By 2255, almost a century had passed since the Romulans' defeat at the Battle of Cheron in 2160, which ended the war and culminated in the creation of the Romulan Neutral Zone. Throughout this century, little contact occurred between the two governments until the Narada, a Romulan ship from the future, attacked Federation worlds and Starfleet armadas, creating an alternate timeline in which the Romulans' similarity to the Vulcans thus became known decades earlier than in the prime reality.

The Kzinti