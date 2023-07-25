In Massachusetts, a Scientist Is Preparing to Take Tricorders to Mars

Tricorder technology may have been a fantasy in the 1960s, but the instruments used to analyze, identify. and record data have been manufactured for commercial use since the 1980s. Just like Dr. McCoy, doctors use the technology today to examine a patient’s symptoms. The Palm Pilot –– the early smart mobile device –– collected and stored material just like Uhura’s device. But the tricorder plays a major role in space exploration too.

Mount Holyoke College Kennedy-Schelkunoff Professor of Astronomy Darby Dyar wants to perfect how those instruments identify materials in outer space. Her lab is developing a database of geological samples that helps future space travelers to identify rocks and minerals in an instant. The Dyar lab is one of nine Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute teams helping NASA study planetary science and space exploration for the next five years.

“Since the Apollo missions, NASA has been interested in how astronauts do what and how they do. How do they make better decisions?” Dr. Dyar said of the virtual collaboration. “We work with NASA to see how astronauts unpack the information they receive.”