In Conversation With Douglas Trumbull

You and your team had less than a year to realize the FX on TMP. If you had, let's say, a full year, to perfect the FX, how different might the film have looked? DT: It's hard to say. I haven't been asked that particular question, but I’d say that when I come on a project, whatever the project is, I’m right at the very initial space where I can influence the drift of how the live action is going to be shot, so that it's shot appropriately to be commensurate with visual effects. I look at the screenplay and often suggest whole sequences or approaches or looks that could pervade the movie in a particular way. So, if we'd had an extra year on Star Trek and had been in on it from the very beginning, I think there are many things we still would’ve done, but would’ve approached differently. I was not sold on using computer graphics at the time, and that's what Bob Abel's company was trying to do. It was a very brave adventure on their part, but it didn't work. We tried doing the same thing on Close Encounters and it didn't work, and they were very close in time with one another. In order to get TMP done and to do it with what I’d call fairly conventional means, we had to shoot conventionally and do optical printing, miniatures and all the stuff we knew how to do, which we had the crews to do if we’d been able to be more adventurous, I would’ve looked at V'Ger from a completely different standpoint, as an alien being with a different look, a different architectural or design look. A lot of what has been borne out over the years about alien contact, which is the key thing going on in TMP, is that it's a reduction of physicality and increase in energy and consciousness. The serious people in the alien contact world think there are super-luminal, beyond physicality aspects to alien contact. That is something I’d have stressed in the design and configuration of the story and dialogue, and in what the nature of V'Ger ultimately would’ve been. That would’ve been fascinating. DT: There was something about the whole story that bothered me from the very beginning, which was this super-intelligent alien thing, whether it’s a being, a civilization, a culture, or whatever, has just made this idiotic mistake and misinterpreted what V'Ger is. It's the Voyager spacecraft with a couple of missing letters, and that's kind of a dumb idea, I think. I would’ve fixed that from the beginning. I wouldn't have gone down that path because that's like a one-liner joke, in a way, that’s very hard to stretch out over a two hour feature film. There could’ve been a different approach to the misunderstanding that took place with the alien culture who finds the Voyager spacecraft and is looking for its creator. That could’ve been much more deeply and emotionally developed. You directed Leonard Nimoy for the movie’s entirely reconfigured Spock spacewalk sequence. What did Nimoy say about having to redo it? How was he to work with, and did you ever hear his thoughts about the finished sequence? DT: I never had a conversation with him after the fact, but working with him was a joy. He was a totally professional actor and did whatever I asked. He just had a tremendous amount of trust that what I was doing was going to be okay. So, he came to our studio and we shot him in his space outfit and helmet and did everything we could to make him look as good as we possibly could and pull off that sequence with as little effort as possible and get it done in time. There are a couple of minor elements I would've liked to get better or would’ve done differently, but nevertheless, I'm happy with the overall result. Was there a process or a specific effect that you and your team created out of pure adrenaline and necessity on TMP that later became standard? DT: No, I wouldn't say that, but something we developed that transformed into something else was the laser scanning we used to create the wormhole effect. That was like a laser-scanned version of slit scan that I used for 2001, and it created a completely different shape and completely different visual dynamic. Laser scanning didn't ever become part of visual effects in that respect, but it was part of what has become laser digital projection and other technologies that have come since then.