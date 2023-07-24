Immersive Shopping Experience Based Around The Original Series Unveiled

Paramount Consumer Products in partnership with droppLabs, a division of dropp group (“dropp”), today announced an industry-first, interactive shopatainment experience for The Noble Collection’s original series Star Trek Tridimensional Chess Set. Through dropp's patent protected XR and e-commerce technology, Star Trek fans can now experience and interact with the 3D chess set before making their purchase of the physical product.

“Providing fans, a compelling interactive digital experience in advance of purchasing and receiving a physical product is the essence of shopatainment and the future of E-commerce" said Gurps Rai, CEO & Co-founder of dropp group. "We’re completely aligned with Paramount’s and the Star Trek franchise’s vision to boldly go where no one has gone before. Our partnership represents a meaningful first step for the entertainment industry’s Web3 adoption journey."