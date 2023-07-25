Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jan 3, 2015

    If You Could Only Watch One Series From Now On, It'd Be...

    If You Could Only Watch One Series From Now On, It'd Be...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com, for our latest poll asked, If you could only watch one series from now on, what would it be? The options were Deep Space Nine, Enterprise, The Next Generation, The Original Series and Voyager. More than 19,000 fans voted, the votes are in and, other DS9 just edging Voyager for third place, the results are pretty much in line with our expectations. Check out the results and see if you agree...

    The Next Generation (46%)
    The Original Series (21%)
    Deep Space Nine (15%)
    Voyager (14%)
    Enterprise (4%)

    So, will most people be watching the same show with YOU?

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top