If You Could Only Watch One Series From Now On, It'd Be...

StarTrek.com, for our latest poll asked, If you could only watch one series from now on, what would it be? The options were Deep Space Nine, Enterprise, The Next Generation, The Original Series and Voyager. More than 19,000 fans voted, the votes are in and, other DS9 just edging Voyager for third place, the results are pretty much in line with our expectations. Check out the results and see if you agree...