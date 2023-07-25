IDW's Trek/Who Crossover #7, And More, Out Wednesday

Need your need Star Trek comic book fix? IDW Publishing is ready to help. On Wednesday, they’ll publish two top-notch titles. First up is Star Trek: The Next Generation/Doctor Who: Assimilation2 #7. The penultimate installment in the blockbuster TNG/Doctor Who crossover series finds The Doctor and his Companions traveling into the past and navigating through one of the Federation’s most infamous defeats in order to avoid an even worse fate… in the present. Scott and David Tipton wrote Assimilation2 #7, while J.K. Woodward and Gordon Purcell handled the art and Woodward created the cover. The title will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Also, be sure to ask your local retailer about the Jenny Frisson variant cover.