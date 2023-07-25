IDW's Trek Titles For August Are...

IDW Publishing has just announced its August 2012 titles, and Star Trek fans can look forward to a trio of Trek books. On the way are Star Trek 100-Page Spectacular Summer 2012, Star Trek TNG/Doctor Who: Assimilation 2 -- #4 and Star Trek #12.

Star Trek 100-Page Spectacular Summer 2012 combines two distinctly different Trek adventures. In “Embrace the Wolf,” Captain Picard and his Enterprise crew find themselves in a particularly unusual setting, while in “False Colors,” Captain Janeway leads the Voyager and her crew through a very close encounter with the Borg. Nathan Archer, Christopher Golden and Tom Sniegoski are the writers, while Dave Hoover and Jeff Moy handled the art, and the cover is by Travis Charest. Star Trek 100-Page Spectacular Summer 2012 runs 100 pages, of course, and will sell for $7.99.

Star Trek TNG/Doctor Who: Assimilation 2 -- #4, by Scott and David Tipton, with Tony Lee, continues the long-awaited epic crossover between Star Trek and Doctor Who. Here, with the CyberBorg wreaking more havoc on the galaxy, the Federation must consider making an unholy alliance in order to prevail. The art is by J.K. Woodward, and Woodward and Francesco Francavilla rendered the covers. Variants include a black and white Francavilla cover. Star Trek TNG/Doctor Who: Assimilation 2 -- #4 runs 32 pages and will sell for $3.99.