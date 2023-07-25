IDW's Trek/Planet of the Apes #2 Crossover Out in January

Is it too early to look ahead to 2015? We don't think so, and neither does IDW Publishing. IDW has just provided StarTrek.com with an exclusive glimpse and details about Star Trek/Planet of the Apes #2, due out in January and written by Scott & David Tipton, with art and a cover by Rachael Scott. The unique crossover event continues, as Kirk and the Enterprise crew land on the Planet of the Apes... but how? How/why are the Klingons involved? And Taylor will encounter Kirk and Spock, but will he do so with open arms or... flying bullets?