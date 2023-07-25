Published Oct 18, 2014
IDW's Trek/Planet of the Apes #2 Crossover Out in January
Is it too early to look ahead to 2015? We don't think so, and neither does IDW Publishing. IDW has just provided StarTrek.com with an exclusive glimpse and details about Star Trek/Planet of the Apes #2, due out in January and written by Scott & David Tipton, with art and a cover by Rachael Scott. The unique crossover event continues, as Kirk and the Enterprise crew land on the Planet of the Apes... but how? How/why are the Klingons involved? And Taylor will encounter Kirk and Spock, but will he do so with open arms or... flying bullets?
Star Trek/Planet of the Apes #2 (of 5) will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. The crossover will feature an essay about Trek and Apes by comedian/fan Dana Gould, and readers should be on the lookout for a subscription variant cover by Joe Corroney.
