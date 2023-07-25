Published Dec 7, 2015
IDW's Trek/Green Lantern & Mirror Universe Finales Out Tomorrow
IDW Publishing will release two new Star Trek comic books tomorrow, and StarTrek.com has exclusive preview pages and details. First up is Star Trek #52 -- Five-Year Mission, written by Mike Johnson, with Tony Shasteen providing the art and cover. Star Trek #52 reveals the explosive conclusion to the Mirror Universe epic, as Kirk and Spock face off against their evil doppelgangers... with the fate of two realities at stake. Who will live, who will die, and what role will the Mirror Universe Khan play in the endgame? The issue will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. And be sure to ask about a subscription variant featuring a Dan Parent tribute cover celebrating Archie’s anniversary.
The second new book from IDW will be Star Trek/Green Lantern #6 (of 6), the final chapter in the blockbuster Star Trek/Green Lantern crossover event. It's written by Mike Johnson, with art by Angel Hernandez and a Stephen Mooney cover. In it, the dead have risen, heroes have fallen and the last survivors of Starfleet and the Lantern Corps join together to fight the greatest threat the galaxy has ever known. Who will be left standing? Star Trek/Green Lantern #6 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. As with previous issues, this will have a Garry Brown variant cover, one of six that will combine to form a single giant image.
