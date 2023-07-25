IDW's Trek/Green Lantern & Mirror Universe Finales Out Tomorrow

The second new book from IDW will be Star Trek/Green Lantern #6 (of 6), the final chapter in the blockbuster Star Trek/Green Lantern crossover event. It's written by Mike Johnson, with art by Angel Hernandez and a Stephen Mooney cover. In it, the dead have risen, heroes have fallen and the last survivors of Starfleet and the Lantern Corps join together to fight the greatest threat the galaxy has ever known. Who will be left standing? Star Trek/Green Lantern #6 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. As with previous issues, this will have a Garry Brown variant cover, one of six that will combine to form a single giant image.