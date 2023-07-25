IDW's Trek #60 Concludes Five-Year Mission

Wednesday will be a big day for IDW Publishing. That's when they'll unveil two new Star Trek comic book adventures. First up will be Star Trek #60—Altered Encounters, Part 2 of 2, the concluding chapter in IDW's ongoing tale featuring the current iteration of the Enterprise crew. Written by Mike Johnson, with Tony Shasteen providing the art and cover, the all-new story brings captains and crews from two different timelines together. Star Trek #60 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99.