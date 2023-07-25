Published Aug 13, 2016
IDW's Trek #60 Concludes Five-Year Mission
Wednesday will be a big day for IDW Publishing. That's when they'll unveil two new Star Trek comic book adventures. First up will be Star Trek #60—Altered Encounters, Part 2 of 2, the concluding chapter in IDW's ongoing tale featuring the current iteration of the Enterprise crew. Written by Mike Johnson, with Tony Shasteen providing the art and cover, the all-new story brings captains and crews from two different timelines together. Star Trek #60 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99.
And then there's Star Trek: 50th Anniversary Cover Celebration, which collects the greatest IDW Trek covers, from Kirk and Klingons to Bones and the Borg. It will feature an introduction by Mike Johnson, art by Tim Bradstreet, J.K. Woodward, Tony Shasteen, David Messina, Rachael Stott and more, and a cover by Tony Shasteen. Star Trek: 50th Annniversary Cover Celebration will run 52 pages and cost $7.99.
