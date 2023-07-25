Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Oct 22, 2012

    IDW's TNG/Who Assimilation #6 Out Wednesday

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The Star Trek: The Next Generation/Doctor Who crossover comic-book adventure will continue on Wednesday, when IDW Publishing releases Assimilation2 #6. Once again written by Scott and David Tipton, with art and a cover by J.K. Woodward, the new chapter depicts the formation of an unexpected alliance, one that provides at least a glimmer of hope for surviving the CyberBorg onslaught. Star Trek: TNG/Doctor Who: Assimilation2 #6 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Be sure to keep an eye out for a variant cover by Emanuela Lupacchino.

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.

