IDW's TNG/Doctor Who Crossover Comic Due In May

It’s official. And it only took five decades to happen. Yes, Star Trek and Doctor Who, two of the most popular and venerable franchises in entertainment history, will cross over for the first time ever in Star Trek: The Next Generation/Doctor Who: Assimilation2 #1. Set for release in May by IDW Publishing, Assimilation2 #1 – the first in a series of eight adventures -- teams up Captain Picard and the crew of the Enterprise and Doctor Who and his companions when the entire galaxy is threatened by an unholy alliance between their respective greatest nemeses, the Borg and the Cybermen.

Scott and David Tipton, in collaboration with Tony Lee, wrote Assimilation2, while J.K. Woodward provided the art and Woodward and David Messina realized the covers. The Tiptons are best known for Star Trek: Infestation, while Woodward is well respected for his work illustrating IDW’s Fallen Angel series. Variants will include a rare wrap-around photo cover and one by Joe Corroney, featuring the TARDIS crew aboard the Enterprise. Star Trek: The Next Generation/Doctor Who: Assimilation2 #1 will run 32 pages and sell for $3.99.