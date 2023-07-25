Published Nov 6, 2014
IDW's "The Q Gambit: Part 4" Due Out On Wednesday
IDW Publishing's ongoing Star Trek adventures featuring the current cast will continue on Wednesday with the release of Star Trek #38, a/k.a "The Q Gambit, Part 4." Written by Mike Johnson, with art and a cover by Tony Shasteen, it follows the Enterprise crew as they deal with a true no-win scenario courtesy of Q. Trapped in a dark future, at the mercy of the mighty Dominion, this adventure might prove to be their last. Star Trek #38, which is once again overseen by Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness co-writer/co-producer Roberto Orci, runs 32 pages and costs $3.99.
