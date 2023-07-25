IDW's "The Q Gambit: Part 3" Due Out Wednesday

Q is up to his old tricks in Star Trek #37, a/k/a The Q Gambit #3, due out on September 24 from IDW Publishing. As written by Mike Johnson, Star Trek’s current Captain Kirk and Enterprise crew find themselves decades in the future thanks to the mischievous Q. The galaxy has changed beyond recognition... and nowhere more so than on Earth itself. Tony Shasteen provides the art and cover, while Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darknessco-writer and co-producer Roberto Orci oversaw the project.