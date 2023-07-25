Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Sep 20, 2014

    IDW's "The Q Gambit: Part 3" Due Out Wednesday

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Q is up to his old tricks in Star Trek #37, a/k/a The Q Gambit #3, due out on September 24 from IDW Publishing. As written by Mike Johnson, Star Trek’s current Captain Kirk and Enterprise crew find themselves decades in the future thanks to the mischievous Q. The galaxy has changed beyond recognition... and nowhere more so than on Earth itself. Tony Shasteen provides the art and cover, while Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darknessco-writer and co-producer Roberto Orci oversaw the project.

    The Q Gambit #3 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about upcoming IDW Star Trek comic books.

