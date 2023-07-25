IDW's The Q Gambit Concludes on Wednesday

IDW Publishing is kicking off the new year in style, with Star Trek #40 -- a/k/a the epic finale of "The Q Gambit" saga -- set for release on Wednesday. StarTrek.com has an exclusive preview of pages from the adventure, in which the fates of the past, present and future are at stake as Kirk, Sisko and Spock face off against the Cardassian, Dukat. Star Trek #40 is written by Mike Johson, features art and a cover by Tony Shasteen, and was overseen by Roberto Orci.