Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jan 12, 2015

    IDW's The Q Gambit Concludes on Wednesday

    IDW's The Q Gambit Concludes on Wednesday

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing is kicking off the new year in style, with Star Trek #40 -- a/k/a the epic finale of "The Q Gambit" saga -- set for release on Wednesday. StarTrek.com has an exclusive preview of pages from the adventure, in which the fates of the past, present and future are at stake as Kirk, Sisko and Spock face off against the Cardassian, Dukat. Star Trek #40 is written by Mike Johson, features art and a cover by Tony Shasteen, and was overseen by Roberto Orci.



    Star Trek #40
    comicshoplocator.com
    StarTrek.co
    Star Trek

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top