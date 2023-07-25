IDW's "The Q Gambit" Brings Together Q & the Current Enterprise Crew

The crew of the current Star Trek film franchise makes the acquaintance of Q in Star Trek #35, "The Q Gambit," out on Wednesday from IDW Publishing. Written by Mike Johnson, with art and a cover by Tony Shasteen, Star Trek #35 kicks off a six-part, galaxy-spanning saga overseen by Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness co-writer/co-producer Roberto Orci. Throughout the adventure, the mischievous Q will send Kirk and company on a quest that will witness the Enterprise joining forces with familiar faces from Star Trek lore, starting with the crew of a certain space station.