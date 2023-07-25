Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Sep 21, 2014

    Get it Soon - IDW's: The City on the Edge of Forever #4 (of 5)

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing’s five-part comic book series based on Harlan Ellison’s Hugo- and WGA Award-winning teleplay for “The City on the Edge of Forever” will continue on September 24 with the release of Star Trek: Harlan Ellison’s The City on the Edge of Forever - The Original Teleplay #4. The 32-page penultimate installment is summed up as follows by IDW: “As Kirk and Spock bide their time in 1930s New York, Kirk finds himself doing the unthinkable—falling in love with a woman of the past. And all the while, a murderer from their own era draws ever closer, threatening to alter the very fabric of history.”Written by Ellison, Scott Tipton & David Tipton, Star Trek: Harlan Ellison's The City on the Edge of Forever #4 features art by J.K. Woodward and a cover by Juan Ortiz. It will cost $3.99.

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about upcoming IDW Star Trek comic books.

