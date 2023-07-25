IDW's Star Trek/Planet of the Apes #3 (of 5) Out In February

IDW Publishing has just revealed its Star Trek comic books for February, 2015, and topping the list is the next installment in the Star Trek/The Planet of the Apes crossover. Star Trek/Planet of the Apes #3 (of 5) is written by Scott Tipton & David Tipton, with Rachael Stott handling the art and cover. The story depicts a battle for the ages. Taylor has escaped the Planet of the Apes, and Captain Kirk must bring him back. Meanwhile, the Klingon/Gorilla alliance makes its move against Dr. Zaius and Ape City. Star Trek/Planet of the Apes #3 (of 5) will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Fans should be on the lookout for a subscription variant featuring a cover by Kevin Wada.