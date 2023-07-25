Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Nov 16, 2014

    IDW's Star Trek/Planet of the Apes #3 (of 5) Out In February

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing has just revealed its Star Trek comic books for February, 2015, and topping the list is the next installment in the Star Trek/The Planet of the Apes crossover. Star Trek/Planet of the Apes #3 (of 5) is written by Scott Tipton & David Tipton, with Rachael Stott handling the art and cover. The story depicts a battle for the ages. Taylor has escaped the Planet of the Apes, and Captain Kirk must bring him back. Meanwhile, the Klingon/Gorilla alliance makes its move against Dr. Zaius and Ape City. Star Trek/Planet of the Apes #3 (of 5) will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Fans should be on the lookout for a subscription variant featuring a cover by Kevin Wada.

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about upcoming IDW Star Trek comic books.

