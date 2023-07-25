IDW's Star Trek/Planet of the Apes #2 Out Tomorrow

IDW Publishing's Star Trek/Planet of the Apes crossover will continue tomorrow with the release of Star Trek/Planet of the Apes #2. Written by Scott & David Tipton, with art and a cover by Rachael Scott, if follows Kirk and the Enterprise crew as they land on the Planet of the Apes... but how? And why are the Klingons involved? Also, Taylor will encounter Kirk and Spock, but will he do so with open arms or... flying bullets?