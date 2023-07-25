Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Beyond

    Published Oct 13, 2015

    IDW's Star Trek/Green Lantern #4 Out Wednesday

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The comic book crossover event of 2015 will continue on Wednesday when IDW Publishing releases Star Trek/Green Lantern #4 (of 6). Written by Mike Johnson, with art by Angel Hernandez, and featuring a Marc Laming cover, the latest chapter finds Starfleet and the Green Lantern Corps teaming up in the middle of a ring-powered galactic war, as the evil Nekron has arrived in the Star Trek universe... with his eye on resurrecting the planet Vulcan itself.

