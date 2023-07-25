Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Sep 30, 2014

    IDW's Star Trek: Gold Key Archives, Vol. 2 Out Tomorrow

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing is set to release Star Trek: Gold Key Archives, Vol. 2 on Wednesday. The 168-page collection gathers together the first comic book adventures of the USS Enterprise, specifically issues #7-12, including such stories as "The Voodoo Planet," "The Legacy of Lazarus" and "The Brain Shocker," among others, all fully remastered with new colors. The stories are by Len Wein, with art by Alberto Giolitti, and Michael Stribling did the cover.

    Star Trek: Gold Key Archives, Vol. 2

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about upcoming IDW Star Trek comic books.

