IDW's Star Trek: Gold Key Archives, Vol. 2 Out Tomorrow

IDW Publishing is set to release Star Trek: Gold Key Archives, Vol. 2 on Wednesday. The 168-page collection gathers together the first comic book adventures of the USS Enterprise, specifically issues #7-12, including such stories as "The Voodoo Planet," "The Legacy of Lazarus" and "The Brain Shocker," among others, all fully remastered with new colors. The stories are by Len Wein, with art by Alberto Giolitti, and Michael Stribling did the cover.