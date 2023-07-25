Published Jul 22, 2013
IDW's Star Trek After Darkness Trilogy Ends Wednesday
IDW Publishing will forge on with its continuing Star Trek comic-book saga AND will conclude its currentS tar Trek After Darkness trilogy with the release on Wednesday of Star Trek #23. Written by Mike Johnson, overseen by Roberto Orci, and featuring art by Erfan Fajar and a cover by Tim Bradstreet, Star Trek #23 Captain Kirk and the Enterprise crew contending with a grave new threat that's risen in the wake of the events of Star Trek Into Darkness.
Star Trek #23 will run 32 pages and will cost $3.99. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.