IDW's Star Trek After Darkness Trilogy Ends Wednesday

IDW Publishing will forge on with its continuing Star Trek comic-book saga AND will conclude its currentS tar Trek After Darkness trilogy with the release on Wednesday of Star Trek #23. Written by Mike Johnson, overseen by Roberto Orci, and featuring art by Erfan Fajar and a cover by Tim Bradstreet, Star Trek #23 Captain Kirk and the Enterprise crew contending with a grave new threat that's risen in the wake of the events of Star Trek Into Darkness.