    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published May 31, 2013

    IDW's Star Trek After Darkness Available Now

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek Into Darkness is in theaters now, but the adventures of the alternate timeline Captain Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew will continue with IDW Publishing’s Star Trek After Darkness comic books. After Darkness will run for three issues, spanning Issues #21-23 of IDW’s ongoing Star Trek series. Star Trek #21 has been written by Mike Johnson, features art by Erfan Fajar and a cover by Tim Bradstreet, and was overseen by Star Trek Into Darkness writer-producer Roberto Orci.

    Star Trek #21 costs $3.99 and is available now. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.

