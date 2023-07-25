IDW's Star Trek After Darkness Available Now

Star Trek Into Darkness is in theaters now, but the adventures of the alternate timeline Captain Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew will continue with IDW Publishing’s Star Trek After Darkness comic books. After Darkness will run for three issues, spanning Issues #21-23 of IDW’s ongoing Star Trek series. Star Trek #21 has been written by Mike Johnson, features art by Erfan Fajar and a cover by Tim Bradstreet, and was overseen by Star Trek Into Darkness writer-producer Roberto Orci.