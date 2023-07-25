Published Oct 22, 2013
IDW's Star Trek #26 Out On Wednesday
IDW's Star Trek #26 Out On Wednesday
IDW Publishing will, on Wednesday, release Star Trek #26. Penned by Mike Johnson, overseen by Roberto Orci and featuring both art and a cover by Erfan Fajar, the story examines the growing conflict between the Klingon and Romulan Empires -- with Captain Kirk and his Enterprise crew caught in the middle.
Star Trek #26 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Fans should be on the lookout for a Fajar sketh cover and a photo cover. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.