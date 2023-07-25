Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Oct 22, 2013

    IDW's Star Trek #26 Out On Wednesday

    IDW's Star Trek #26 Out On Wednesday

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing will, on Wednesday, release Star Trek #26. Penned by Mike Johnson, overseen by Roberto Orci and featuring both art and a cover by Erfan Fajar, the story examines the growing conflict between the Klingon and Romulan Empires -- with Captain Kirk and his Enterprise crew caught in the middle.

    Star Trek #26 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Fans should be on the lookout for a Fajar sketh cover and a photo cover. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top