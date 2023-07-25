IDW's Star Trek #16 Out On Wednesday

IDW Publishing’s two-part reimagining of the TOS episode “Mirror Mirror,” featuring the crew of the Star Trek (2009) Enterprise, will conclude on Wednesday with the release of Star Trek #16. The adventure – entitled “Mirrored, Part 2” -- was written by Mike Johnson and features art by Stephen Molnar. Tim Bradstreet realized the cover, while Roberto Orci once again oversaw the project. Star Trek #16 will span 32 pages and cost $3.99. Be on the lookout for a Tim Bradstreet variant cover as well as a photo cover.