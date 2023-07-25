Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek (2009)

    Published Dec 31, 2012

    IDW's Star Trek #16 Out On Wednesday

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing’s two-part reimagining of the TOS episode “Mirror Mirror,” featuring the crew of the Star Trek (2009) Enterprise, will conclude on Wednesday with the release of Star Trek #16. The adventure – entitled “Mirrored, Part 2” -- was written by Mike Johnson and features art by Stephen Molnar. Tim Bradstreet realized the cover, while Roberto Orci once again oversaw the project. Star Trek #16 will span 32 pages and cost $3.99. Be on the lookout for a Tim Bradstreet variant cover as well as a photo cover.

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.

