IDW's Star Trek 100-Page Spectacular Available NOW!

Star Trek 100-Page Spectacular: Summer 2012 is available… right now from IDW Publishing. We’ll let you run out to your local comic book shop in a moment to snatch one up, but first let us tell you about it. The title pairs up two exciting stories from very different parts of the Trek galaxy. In the first adventure, “Embrace the Wolf,” Captain Picard and the crew of the starship Enterprise find themselves in a particularly unusual setting. And in “False Colors,” Captain Janeway and her Voyager crew once again come face to face with the Borg.The tales are by written Nathan Archer, Christopher Golden and Tom Sniegoski, while Dave Hoover and Philip Moy handled the art and Travis Charest rendered the cover. Star Trek 100-Page Spectacular: Summer 2012 runs – you guessed it--100 pages and sells for $7.99.