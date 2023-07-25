Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Aug 28, 2013

    IDW's Star Trek #1 Gets The Motion Book Treatment

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    And now for something really different… IDW Publishing has teamed with Madefire to present Star Trek comics as Motion Books. The groundbreaking Madefire process turns each adventure into a unique and immersive experience, essentially animating a comic book’s pages and complementing them with authentic sounds. Up first in the Trek realm is a Motion Book version of IDW and Mike Johnson’s Star Trek: Episode #1, which reimagines the TOS episode “Where No Man Has Gone Before” and features the current films’ Kirk, Spock, McCoy, etc.

    Star Trek: Episode #1, the first of three titles, is available now via the App Store and Madefire. It costs $1.99. Click HERE to purchase from the App Store and HERE to purchase from Madefire. Episode #2 will be released next Wednesday, with Episode #3 out the following Wednesday.

