Published Nov 3, 2015
IDW's November Trek Comics Out Tomorrow
IDW Publishing is set to release two new Star Trek comic book adventures tomorrow. First up is Star Trek: New Visions: The Hollow Man, the latest effort from writer and master photo manipulator John Byrne. In it, a mysterious message draws Mr. Spock on a solo mission to a distant part of the Federation, where an old friend awaits -- as does a menace with the potential to threaten the entire galaxy. The Hollow Man will run 48 pages and cost $7.99.
Next, there's Star Trek: New Adventures, Vol. 2, featuring the talents of writers Mike Johnson, F. Leonard Johnson and Ryan Parrott. as well as artists Stephen Molnar, Erfan Fajar, Hendri Prasetyo, Miralti Firmansyah and Claudia Balboni. The cover is by Paul Shipper. The stories follow the current crew of the USS Enterprise in the new timeline that take place between the first and second movies, and Vol. 2 also include the story "After Darkness," which picks up where Star Trek Into Darkness left off, all with creative collaboration with writer/producer Roberto Orci. Vol. 2, which collects issues #13–24 of the ongoing Star Trek series, runs 288 pages and will cost $29.99.
