IDW's November Trek Comics Out Tomorrow

Next, there's Star Trek: New Adventures, Vol. 2, featuring the talents of writers Mike Johnson, F. Leonard Johnson and Ryan Parrott. as well as artists Stephen Molnar, Erfan Fajar, Hendri Prasetyo, Miralti Firmansyah and Claudia Balboni. The cover is by Paul Shipper. The stories follow the current crew of the USS Enterprise in the new timeline that take place between the first and second movies, and Vol. 2 also include the story "After Darkness," which picks up where Star Trek Into Darkness left off, all with creative collaboration with writer/producer Roberto Orci. Vol. 2, which collects issues #13–24 of the ongoing Star Trek series, runs 288 pages and will cost $29.99.