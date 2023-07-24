Published Dec 20, 2021
IDW’s New Star Trek: Discovery Comic Book Series Spotlights a Crew Marooned in the Distant Future
Kirsten Beyer and Mike Johnson Reunite for Adventures in the 32nd Century
Comic book and graphic novel publisher IDW today announces that The United Federation of Planet’s far-flung future will be further explored in a new four-issue miniseries, Star Trek: Discovery – Adventures in the 32nd Century.
The new series reunites co-writers Kirsten Beyer and Mike Johnson, whose previous collaboration on Star Trek: Discovery comics included The Light of Kahless, Succession, and Aftermath. The authors are joined by artist Angel Hernandez, celebrated by fans for his work on Star Trek / Green Lantern: The Spectrum War and, most recently, Star Trek: Manifest Destiny.
Each issue of Adventures in the 32nd Century will spotlight a different cast member, and the first issue’s focus promises a unique perspective from the Star Trek franchise as it reveals the secret history of the queen herself: Grudge the Cat! A flashback tale of her first meeting with Cleveland “Book” Booker sets the stage for a trajectory establishing Grudge as the greatest feline spacefarer of all. Subsequent issues will focus on ensign Adira Tal, Lieutenant Keyla Detmer, and science officer Linus.
“Discovery's arrival in the 32nd century opens up a whole new universe of adventure for the crew, from the feline to the Saurian. It's a blast telling stories eight hundred years in the future of Star Trek, where we really have never been before, exploring different facets of their lives,” says Johnson.
“It’s no secret that Star Trek: Discovery’s television series has an amazing cast of characters, and being able to translate those characters and their stories into the comics is a real treat for not only the fans, but also us as well,” says editor Heather Antos. “Diving deeper into Queen Grudge’s mind, to Adira’s relationship with Gray and more, Star Trek: Discovery – Adventures in the 32nd Century gives readers an incredibly detailed perspective of these fan-favorite characters.”
Star Trek: Discovery – Adventures in the 32nd Century will be available with two cover variants for retailers and fans to enjoy, including Cover A by interior artist Angel Hernandez and a Retailer Incentive edition by Aaron Harvey.
For information on how to acquire Star Trek comics and graphic novels from IDW, please contact your local comic shop or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you.
Star Trek: Discovery currently streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. Internationally, the series is available on Paramount+ in Australia, Latin America and the Nordics, and on Pluto TV in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom on the Pluto TV Sci-Fi channel. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. Star Trek: Discovery is distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.