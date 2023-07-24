IDW’s New Star Trek: Discovery Comic Book Series Spotlights a Crew Marooned in the Distant Future

Comic book and graphic novel publisher IDW today announces that The United Federation of Planet’s far-flung future will be further explored in a new four-issue miniseries, Star Trek: Discovery – Adventures in the 32nd Century.

The new series reunites co-writers Kirsten Beyer and Mike Johnson, whose previous collaboration on Star Trek: Discovery comics included The Light of Kahless, Succession, and Aftermath. The authors are joined by artist Angel Hernandez, celebrated by fans for his work on Star Trek / Green Lantern: The Spectrum War and, most recently, Star Trek: Manifest Destiny.

Each issue of Adventures in the 32nd Century will spotlight a different cast member, and the first issue’s focus promises a unique perspective from the Star Trek franchise as it reveals the secret history of the queen herself: Grudge the Cat! A flashback tale of her first meeting with Cleveland “Book” Booker sets the stage for a trajectory establishing Grudge as the greatest feline spacefarer of all. Subsequent issues will focus on ensign Adira Tal, Lieutenant Keyla Detmer, and science officer Linus.