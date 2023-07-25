Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Dec 6, 2014

    IDW's John Byrne Photonovel, Made Out of Mudd, Out Dec. 10

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    And the latest Star Trek: New Visions photonovel adventure from IDW Publishing and writer/artist/photo-manipulator John Byrne is... Made Out of Mudd, and StarTrek.com has details and preview pages. Due out on December 10, Made Out of Mudd finds Harry Mudd getting under Jim Kirk's skin like never before... alien artifacts, Klingons and a madman's schemes add up to major headaches for the good captain and his crew. And lest we forget, there be Tribbles, too -- in a separate story. Star Trek: New Visions -- Made Out of Mudd will run 48 pages and cost $7.99.



