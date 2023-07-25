Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Dec 5, 2016

    IDW's John Byrne Doubleheader Out Wednesday

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    It'll be a John Byrne doubleheader coming on Wednesday from IDW Publishing -- and StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look. On the way are Star Trek New Visions Special: The Hidden Face and Star Trek: New Visions, Vol. 4. The Hidden Face, which is a brand-new entry by writer/photo-manipulator Byrne, finds the Enterprise crew experiencing a chance encounter with a drifting ship that leads them to a world where the most obscene thing imaginable is... the human face. As a result, Captain Kirk must face the greatest test of his belief in the Prime Directive. The Hidden Face will run 52 pages and cost $7.99.

    Star Trek: New Visions, Vol. 4, meanwhile, presents all-new, feature-length tales set in the Star Trek The Original Series universe, rendered in Byrne's unique, one-of-a-kind photomontage style. In “Mister Chekov,” find out what roles the navigator played aboard the Enterprise before his promotion to the starboard seat; in “Of Woman Born,” Dr. McCoy confronts Captain Kirk with a staggering discovery: Lt. Carolyn Palamas is pregnant with the child of Apollo. Or is she?; and in “Swarm,” an alien threat that numbers in the millions appears and star systems are already dying. What can the crew of the Enterprise do – alone? New Visions, Vol. 4 will run 128 pages and cost $19.99.

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.

