IDW's John Byrne Doubleheader Out Wednesday

Star Trek: New Visions, Vol. 4, meanwhile, presents all-new, feature-length tales set in the Star Trek The Original Series universe, rendered in Byrne's unique, one-of-a-kind photomontage style. In “Mister Chekov,” find out what roles the navigator played aboard the Enterprise before his promotion to the starboard seat; in “Of Woman Born,” Dr. McCoy confronts Captain Kirk with a staggering discovery: Lt. Carolyn Palamas is pregnant with the child of Apollo. Or is she?; and in “Swarm,” an alien threat that numbers in the millions appears and star systems are already dying. What can the crew of the Enterprise do – alone? New Visions, Vol. 4 will run 128 pages and cost $19.99.