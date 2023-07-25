Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek (2009)

    Published Apr 13, 2011

    IDW's Hundred Penny Press Releases Countdown #1

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing, as part of its ongoing mission to attract new readers to its titles, recently launched its Hundred Penny Press initiative that offers first issues of their key comic-book series for just $1. The latest title to get the Hundred Penny Press treatment is Star Trek: Countdown #1, available today.

    Star Trek: Countdown, written by Mike Johnson and Tim Jones based on a story by Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman, and with art by David Messina, was originally released in 2009 as a tie-in to the then soon-to-open Star Trek (2009) film by J.J. Abrams. The 32-page story, for anyone who may not be familiar with it, details the back story of the film’s Romulan villain, Nero.

