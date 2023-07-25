IDW's Five-Year Mission #43

The latest adventures of the current Star Trek crew will be in the spotlight on Wednesday when IDW Publishing releases Star Trek #43 -- Five-Year Mission. Written by Mike Johnson, overseen by Roberto Orci and featuring Claudia Balboni art and a Joe Corroney cover, Star Trek #43 follows Captain Kirk and his Enterprise crew as they find themselves in uncharted space during their five-year mission of exploration. The troubles start when a new alien threatens to end their journey prematurely.