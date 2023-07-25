IDW's Discovery Annual 2018 Out in March

The U.S.S. Discovery is a ship unlike any the galaxy’s ever seen, of course, developing tech based on an unstable mycelial network. And it is all in the hands of Lt. Stamets, who's tasked with perfecting it to win the war against the Klingons. Also explored in detail: Who Stamets is and how he, with his old partner, Straal, came to discover the mycelial network, plus a look at how Lt. Stamets met his significant other, Medical Officer Hugh Culber, and came to know fan-favorite Cadet Sylvia Tilly.

Star Trek Discovery Annual 2018 will cost $7.99

